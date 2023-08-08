LOUISVILLE, KY -- Entries for the 2023 Hardscape North America Awards competition are now being accepted. The popular annual awards program honors outstanding residential and commercial hardscape projects in nine different categories, including natural stone. Entries feature hardscaping designs for walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor kitchens and living spaces, driveways, and commercial plazas and streets. Award winners will be recognized during the Hardscape North America trade show, slated for October 18 to 20, 2023 in Louisville, KY. For more details, visit https://www.hardscapena.com/hnaawards?tcs-token=2e813b1cf128ff415bd2c89b93dcb420495af5ce78f1844b9651fc74380247db.