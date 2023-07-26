Artaic offers a broad palette of highest quality glazed porcelain, in 73+ colors, three finishes (flat grip, flat matte and glossy) and seven sizes. The glazed porcelain mosaic material is a versatile tile type, at a great value, that can create beautiful durable mosaic murals for many different surfaces indoors and outdoors, wet and dry.

