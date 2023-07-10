INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA), along with Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces by Daltile, has developed an educational event to train fabricators on all facets of the porcelain fabrication process, including material handling and inspection, cutting techniques (feed rate, blade recommendations, tension release cuts), sink cutouts, miters, overhangs, seaming, polishing and finishing, installation, and chip and scratch repair techniques. There will be a seminar held at Tower Industries’ facility in Massillon, OH, from Wednesday September 13, 2023 at 8 a.m. until Thursday, September 14th at 2 p.m.

Raul Amat, the national manager of Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces for Daltile North America, will conduct the training. With over 20 years of experience in sales, training and development of large teams, Raul has helped several companies within the natural stone, countertop and flooring markets by leading their teams and expansion plans in the U.S. and Canada. Amat will be assisted by Rey Matos, the technical support and fabrication specialist for Daltile North America.

In addition, this training event includes a moderated Shop Safety Best Practices discussion with safety experts from Sheakley, a family owned firm dedicated to practical and innovative risk management and safety solutions that can enhance business while helping to manage costs and maintain compliance.

Registration fees cover coursework, lunches and an evening excursion to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with dinner provided. The cost is $249 per person for ISFA members. For more details and to register, visit: https://www.isfanow.org/index.php?option=com_jevents&task=icalevent.detail&evid=368.