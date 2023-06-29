Icons is a collection of ceramic slabs with distinctive wallpaper-like patterns. Made of porcelain stoneware and full-colored, these decorative motifs recall the colors and patterns of nature. Icons comes in three floral motifs. Icons 01 is a colorful floral decoration, a distillation of chromatic energy, its sense of seamless continuity accentuating the wallpaper effect. Icons 02 is the floral decor with a more delicate character, a wallpaper ideal for creating special shower enclosure linings. Icons 03 features little faded flowers and leaves in beige and olive green on a luminous white background. Available in 60 x 120 inches and 24 x 48 inches. View more of the collection at http://www.pastorellitiles.com.