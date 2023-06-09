WASHINGTON, DC -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has been recognized by ASAE with two 2023 Gold Circle Awards for its Architects Designing a Better World Campaign in the Membership Recruitment category and its Women’s Leadership Summit marketing campaign in the Conference category.

This year, the Gold Circle Awards categories have been updated to encourage and promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in campaign development. The winning campaigns highlight innovation, collaboration, creativity, and thoughtful incorporation of the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility perspective in their design and implementation.

AIA's Architects Designing a Better World Campaign encompassed videos, emails and recyclable postcards to reach architects nationwide. The plan required a marketing plan which raised awareness of AIA, prompted consideration of AIA membership and helped increase membership.

AIA’s Women’s Leadership Summit (WLS) is the largest event for women in architecture and design in the country, offering four days of high-impact programming, plus access to networking, wellness activities, architecture tours and opportunities to earn Continuing Education credits.

AIA EVP/Chief Executive Officer Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE, expressed, “Taking action on climate change and leading on diversity, equity and inclusion are crucial to AIA and our members. Integrating these core values throughout our programs helps AIA make the communities we serve better. It’s truly an honor to receive recognition for our efforts.”

Backed by a creative, strategic, and mission-driven marketing and sponsorship campaign, AIA exceeded attendance goals by 24% and sponsorship goals by 19%. AIA commits to hosting WLS annually as part of the association’s broader efforts to build a diverse and inclusive profession.

The Gold Circle Awards competition is the premier association marketing, membership and communications award that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership and communications programs.

This year’s competition received more than 150 applications across 16 categories, including convention/meeting campaign, member retention campaign, print magazine and video.

Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership and communications programs. For more information on the winners, visit Gold Circle Awards.