Crossville, Inc. has launched Snippet ceramic wall tile collection. This unique product is noted for its unique tone-on-tone graphic geometry expanding creative options for custom wall designs. Created in a design collaboration with renowned tile designer Michael R. Golden, Crossville developed this unique tile collection with a left and right mirrored iteration of subtle graphic geometry, providing designers with an almost endless array of patterns to express custom creations. The tone-on-tone design feels both edgy and understated, and the colorways match Crossville’s popular Swatches collection adding even more design options.

The Snippet collection is offered in five tones: Cotton, Stone, Coal, Warm Silver and Lipstick. With the two geometric faces, the tile is offered in 3 x 12 inch and is recommended for residential and commercial applications.

To help design unique arrangements and spur creativity, Crossville offers a digital pattern builder showcasing 25 of Golden’s favorite designs and the ability to create your own in conjunction with Swatches.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.