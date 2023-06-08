The force of nature that has been whipping stones for centuries marking historic transitions. The meeting of porcelain stoneware and Croatian stone opens up a temporal dimension in the experience with the material, bringing out the beauty of the stone. Solidity and purity design a minimalist elegance for contemporary living, without frills and perfect for unleashing design creativity to the max. Every boundary lines defining each setting dissolves, exploring the compositional strength in its entirety.

Available in five colors: Antracite, Avoria, Beige, Grigio and Tortora and six sizes: 48 x 111, 48 x 48, 40 x 40, 24 x 48, 24 x 24 and 12 x 24 inches.

For more information, please visit www.cerdomus.com.