Joe Duszka, president of Carolina Custom Surfaces (CCS) in Greensboro, NC and Stone World’s 2021 Fabricator of the Year, is laser-focused on growing and diversifying his business wherever he can. With a background in manufacturing operations, his goal for the company is simple: be efficient and have great return on investments.

CCS was founded in 1995 as a cultured marble and solid surface company. In 2006, they made a decision to grow their business by moving to a new location and adding a stone shop.





A Fusion CNC sawjet and a HydroClear Pro 220 all-in-one water system are among the equipment that has assisted to elevate the shop to the next level.





It was then that a fellow International Surface Fabricator Association (ISFA) member and North Carolina stone shop owner recommended Duszka look into Park Industries® machinery. “I knew I wanted American-made equipment, so I had easy access to spare parts,” said Duszka. He also wanted a service center that he could call on 24 hours a day. Park Industries was a perfect fit.





The Fastback II has been a huge labor savings for CCS.





As CCS built its new stone shop, Duszka relied on the expertise of Park Industries engineers to help him lay out his new equipment: a Yukon®, Wizard and Pro-Edge®. Fast-forward 15 years, and stone fabrication now comprises 70% of Carolina Custom Surfaces’ business. In late 2020, the company sold the Yukon and Wizard to make room for new digital equipment. “We didn’t get rid of them because they weren’t doing their jobs,” said Duszka. “We got rid of them because our business changed. Park builds workhorses.”

Duszka said that after 15 years, the machines were in just as good of shape as they were on day one. “We maintained them, and had Park come out and service them for us from time to time. As a result, we sold a 2006 Yukon for half of its original purchase price.”





The increased lineup of machinery has allowed CCS to grow and increase its production and efficiency.





In 2017, CCS was ready to grow its digital footprint and added a Fusion® CNC sawjet, a Titan® 2800 CNC router and a Fastback® edge polisher. In 2020 and 2021, to double its capacity and prepare for the latest material trends, CCS added a Titan 3800 CNC router, a Fastback II with SlabBack™ Slab Support, a HydroClear™ Pro 220 all-in-one water system and a Saberjet™ XP 5-axis CNC sawjet.





“The decision to get the Saberjet™ XP was a no-brainer,” said Duszka. “I really like how well it cuts the trickier materials. We are producing Dekton, porcelain and various ultra-compact surfaces – with improved speed and accuracy. The miters produce quality waterfall edges in porcelain, quartz and more.”





“[Also], the labor savings with the Fastback II is huge,” Duszka went on to say. “The Fastback II running for one to two hours will complete what it takes two qualified polishers to complete in a full day.” The ability to stand up islands and other taller pieces and run them through the Fastback II without people walking them through the machine has made an impact on the shop as well.





Duszka credits his dedicated team and a positive workshop, paired with technology, for the success of CCS.





“Our strongest differentiator is our team,” said Duszka, when talking about CCS. “We have a culture that is people-oriented and ethically driven. Our purpose at CCS is to serve others.” Duszka enjoys working with people and helping them achieve their dreams. The great culture, paired with innovative machinery, has led CCS to become a leader.