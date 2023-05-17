WASHINGTON, DC -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is recognizing exceptional designs with its 2023 Small Project Awards.

Now in its 20th year, the AIA Small Project Awards program, established by the Small Project Design (SPD) Knowledge Community, recognizes small project practitioners for the high quality of their work. The program also aims to raise awareness about the value and design excellence that architects can bring to projects, no matter their size or scope. Award recipients are categorized in four groups:

Category 1 - Small project construction, an architectural object, work of environmental art or an architectural design element that costs up to $250,000 in construction.

Category 2 - Small project construction that could cost up to $2,500,000 in construction.

Category 3 - Small project construction, an architectural object, work of environmental art or an architectural design that is under 5,000 square feet.

Category 4 – Unbuilt project award: any unbuilt design that meets any of the categories above. This award is for projects that will not be built in the future (speculative, conceptual, competition or student work).

In 2023, only recipients from categories 2 and 3 won awards.

The following are recipients of this year’s Small Project Awards:

Category 2:

Liberation Coffee House, Los Angeles | ORA

Jade Alley, Miami | Daniel Toole Architecture

Mini Mart City Park, Seattle | GO’C

Kingsbury Commons at Pease Park, Austin | Clayton Korte

Category 3:

The Perch, Austin, TX | Nicole Blair, LLC

Pima Dynamite Trailhead, Scottsdale, AZ | WEDDLE GILMORE black rock studio

Costa Rica Treehouse, Santa Teresa, Costa Rica | Olson Kundig

Henry Island Guesthouse, Henry Island, WA | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

West Campus Residence, Austin | Alterstudio

Visit AIA’s website for more information on the Small Project Awards program.