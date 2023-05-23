Flow International Corporation, the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of ultrahigh-pressure waterjet cutting systems, has announced the release of two ground-up waterjet systems, the Mach 200c and the EchoJet, highlighting a flurry of customer-focused innovation. The latest cutting-edge waterjet solutions showcase Flow's continued commitment to advancing waterjet technology and expanding product lines to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

The EchoJet is a fully enclosed and highly flexible waterjet solution that was built to be a steward of the shop. The easy-to-open doors make it an excellent addition to any shop floor, containing spray and reducing cutting noise. Additionally, the EchoJet's compact design allows it to fit in smaller spaces, where a smaller footprint is required.

The EchoJet is available for quote and can be viewed at www.flowwaterjet.com.