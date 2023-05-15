CHICAGO, IL -- NeoCon 2023 is set for June 12th to 14th, and it has announced a dynamic lineup of activations, installations and experiences expertly curated by its team, its partners and participating exhibitors. From highly anticipated annual awards shows and gatherings to interactive and thought-provoking exhibits, the 2023 event will offer unparalleled opportunities for the design community to connect, share ideas and celebrate together, while showcasing the latest design trends and what’s next for the built environment.

“NeoCon is more than just a trade show; it's a vibrant and influential year-round community,” said Lisa Simonian, vice president of marketing for NeoCon. “Our goal is to deliver a multifaceted and immersive experience for the tens of thousands of industry professionals from around the world who gather at THE MART each June. This year's lineup of activations and events aims to inspire and spark important moments of connection and reflection, and complements the innovative products showcased throughout our showrooms and exhibit hall."

The buzz starts building in the days before the show officially starts, beginning with the DIFFA Chicago Gala: Caribbean Carnival on Saturday night. On Sunday, Interior Design’s HiP Awards will celebrate the people and products that define trends and drive design forward, while IIDA will host their 2023 annual meeting, which will be followed by their Revel in Design event at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

The 33rd annual Best of NeoCon Awards, the renowned program honoring outstanding new products from exhibiting companies, will kick off day one with an awards ceremony hosted by industry leader and founder of officeinsight, Bob Beck. New to this year, the ceremony will also announce the winners of the Business Impact Award, which recognizes exceptional solutions through a business-oriented lens. Selected by a jury of discerning business journalists, the winning products are determined based on the degree to which they contribute to a more successful business and built environment across verticals -- from workplace to healthcare. Following a jam-packed Monday at the show, the annual MRL (1191) + NAIRC NeoCon after-hours party will take place off-site at the Tree House Chicago.

At the close of the second day, attendees are invited to NeoCon’s new “Happy Together Hour” on THE MART’s River Park for cocktails, networking and a live musical performance from multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Sam Thousand, a popular fixture on Chicago’s music scene. BIFMA’s annual business meeting and breakfast, which will focus on the powerful advantage that a sustainability-centric approach can make in positioning businesses for long-term success, will conclude industry events on Wednesday.

The 2023 event will launch a live studio in partnership with the Surround Podcast Network and exhibitor, Snapcab, on the first floor of THE MART. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch “Live from NeoCon” recording sessions throughout the three-days of the show. Following last year’s success, DesignScene by SANDOW (1120) will return to the show and host several activations in its space. Next door to DesignScene, the Sustainability Lab by Metropolis will highlight new environmentally focused innovations and offer free educational programming.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the exhibit hall, exhibitors are providing several oases of calm where attendees can take a moment to themselves or catch up on emails. On the seventh floor, Zenbooth (7-1030) will present its peaceful, nature-themed Connections Cafe in the Northeast Corner, Armstrong Flooring (7-2086) will host an indoor-outdoor-inspired Café Lounge in the Center Pass-Through, and InPro (7-2094) will have a special Selfie Booth (7-5022) near their exhibition space that features vibrant vignettes of the brand’s latest architectural products innovations. The paper lounge by molo (7-9056 and 7-9094) will be another tranquil environment. molo (7-9078) outfitted the space with its soft collection, constructing vignettes that draw inspiration from the natural world.

More details on NeoCon events and more information regarding on-site experiences and activations can be found on its website. NeoCon is open to trade, C-Suite executives and other industry-related professionals and registration is free for all attendees.