LAS VEGAS, NV -- Over 200,000 housing and design professionals from across the globe flocked to Las Vegas for the 10th annual Design & Construction Week (DCW), the co-location of the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s (NKBA) Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) and the three co-dated industry shows, the National Hardware Show (NHS), The International Surfaces Event (TISE) and the Las Vegas Winter Market. The five trade shows gave DCW attendees an amazing opportunity to visit five industry trade events with just one badge.

This year’s show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, boasted the highest attendance in DCW’s 10-year history. DCW's total attendance was comprised of 40,000 KBIS attendees and nearly 70,000 IBS attendees. DCW attendees visited more than 1,800 exhibitors showcasing the latest housing products across about one million net square feet of exhibit space.

“It’s truly remarkable what we have accomplished these past 10 years in our industry,” said Bill Darcy, chief executive officer of NKBA. “Tradeshows are back and this year in Las Vegas proves just that. You could feel the positive energy flow through the show floor.”

“What an incredible way to celebrate 10 years of Design & Construction Week with this record attendance,” said Jerry Howard, chief executive officer of NAHB. “Walking the show floor and attending the education sessions and networking events, you could feel the energy and enthusiasm from exhibitors and attendees alike.”

The co-dated shows’ drew the following; NHS, 17,000 attendees; TISE, 25,000; and Las Vegas Market welcomed 50,000. This marked the largest gathering of housing professionals in the world.

Next year, DCW will return to Las Vegas from February 27 to 29, 2024.