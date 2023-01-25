DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI announces that its product documentation is now available on SpecLink, an online tool that is designed to help architects and specifying engineers plan and build project specifications in a quicker, more efficient manner.

SpecLink has developed one of the most advanced specification-writing software programs on the market for the architect, engineer, contractor and owner (AECO) sector. The program is also tailored to the building-products manufacturers, including MAPEI, who are included by namewithin the program.

This sophisticated software’s database includes over 820 sections, which can be collapsed or expanded and allow users to create outline, short-form or full construction specifications.

“SpecLink joins MasterSpec and ARCAT in MAPEI’s wide range of tools for architects,” said Mike Granatowski, MAPEI’s national architectural & commercial project director. “These programs provide the first steps in our system-solution approach to projects. Now that we are in all three programs [SpecLink, MasterSpec and ARCAT], we will be able to reach all our major clients in some fashion.”

Granatowski continued, “With our participation in these programs, we can reach design teams before the project begins to help them find the best products for their project and meet their goal – be it sustainability, codes, costs or something else – from the specification through to the final steps of the job. MAPEI has complete system solutions of products, and these programs allow us to reach the specifiers at the very beginning to create a complete and individualized solution for each jobsite.”

For more information about MAPEI’s product documentation on SpecLink, visit SpecLink on MAPEI’s “Tools for Architects” page and search using the KEYWORD: MAPEI

https://www.mapei.com/us/en-us/tools-and-downloads/tools-for-architects