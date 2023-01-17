NEW YORK, NY -- The 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the destination for kitchen and bath design professionals, has introduced the newly updated KBIS Match, a powerful new matchmaking platform and mobile app designed to facilitate smart business connections and show navigation. An innovative event matchmaking app powered by artificial intelligence, KBIS Match provides networking connections based upon an intricate algorithm. The more a user interacts with the app, the better and more relevant matches they will receive. The mobile app also includes show information, event and session schedules, a show campus map and an interactive exhibitor floor map that provides wayfinding.

“We are excited to bring back the matchmaking platform and mobile app powered by Grip for our show attendees and exhibitors,” said Jason McGraw, group vice president of KBIS. “This year we made some adjustments to provide a better solution for our attendees to connect with the exhibitors and other colleagues, as well as improving the mobile app floor plan to provide better wayfinding between exhibit booths. Staying connected is how this industry thrives and we believe this platform is a great way to add value to the KBIS experience.”