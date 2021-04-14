DALLAS, TX -- Daltile has recently launched a mobile app for its existing B2B ProExchange service. This new app makes using its already robust B2B technology even easier and more powerful for Daltile’s customers.

“Through Daltile’s ProExchange, the brand already offers the most effective business to business communication technology in the industry,” said Troy Draper, vice president of customer experience and store operations for Dal-Tile Corporation. “The launch of the new mobile app allows for one touch access to ProExchange, making doing business with Daltile even faster, easier and more convenient. As with everything we do, Daltile’s ultimate goal is to help our customers experience success with our brand and increase their sales.”

Daltile’s ProExchange gives customers access to conduct business with Daltile anytime and anywhere, on any computer, smartphone or tablet. With Daltile’s ProExchange, customers can check pricing, view product availability, request samples and be alerted of order status. Plus, they can review invoices, view account credit details and make payments. Daltile’s Sales Service Center customers can use ProExchange to conveniently schedule days and times for pick-up or delivery of orders. The system also lists key contacts for the individual customer and offers additional access to resources for support. Whether from a desktop computer, a mobile phone on the go or a tablet at the jobsite, Daltile’s ProExchange gives customers access to what they need, when they need it.