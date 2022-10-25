Organized annually by the Natural Stone Institute, the Study Tour is designed to allow participants to learn more about a particular stone region by visiting quarries and production facilities. It also provides an opportunity for networking and education on pertinent topics pertaining to the stone industry. This year’s Study Tour was based out of Binghamton, NY, and visited Bluestone quarries in New York and Pennsylvania. Here’s a look at four-day event.

Click here to see the full video: https://www.stoneworld.com/videos/6313213395112?bctid=6313213395112