VERONA, ITALY -- Benetti Macchine SpA, a world leader in the production of machines for marble and mining extraction, returns to Marmomac 2022, scheduled from September 27th to 30th in Verona, Italy. During the last two years, Benetti Macchine has worked intensively in the design and realization of new and more effective and innovative chain saw machines and in the improvement of the existing ones -- expanding its production capacity with a new 1,000-square-meter plant. Particular attention was also given to the efficiency of assistance and customer support with the implementation of the new 'Benetti Macchine Service,” consisting of all the interventions and services that are provided immediately after the purchase experience.

During Marmomac 2022, Benetti Macchine’s flagship machines will be exhibited, including the new chain cutting machine CST 966 4x4 Next Gen, the CSM 962 in an automatic configuration, with a blade up to 4.50 meters of useful cutting, and the CSM 968 in an automatic configuration, with a useful cutting blade of up to 7.30 meters. According to Benetti Macchine, it is always ready to respond to the dynamics of the sector, working on the offer of its services and on its global network constantly to provide its customers with a competitive advantage at every stage of the purchasing experience.