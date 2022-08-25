BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, introduces Vapor Ban™ E, a single-coat, 100% solids, liquid-applied two-part epoxy coating specifically designed for controlling the moisture vapor emission rate from new or existing concrete slabs. Vapor Ban E offers the benefits and features of three of Laticrete’s existing epoxy moisture mitigation products in an easy-to-use, all-in-one formula, which also simplifies ordering and reduces inventory carrying costs.

“With moisture being one of the leading causes of flooring failures, Vapor Ban E provides a high-performing solution that offers peace-of-mind, efficiency and enhanced protection,” said Elvis Torres, Laticrete product manager. “This consolidation helps our distribution network by eliminating the need to carry and stock multiple epoxy floor moisture barriers, simplifying the ordering process and reducing inventory costs. It also allows our users to focus and see exactly what they need -- not being confused by products with similar performing attributes. Vapor Ban E is the perfect entry point into the line, followed after by Vapor Ban ER and Vapor Ban Primer ER.”

The product protects moisture and pH-sensitive floor coverings such as most resinous coatings, vinyl, rubber, hardwood, carpet, ceramic tile and stone up to 100% relative humidity (RH) and reduces the moisture vapor emission rate (MVER) from less than or equal to 25 pounds to below three pounds. Additionally, Vapor Ban E exceeds the ASTM F3010 (below 0.1 perms) standard and is compatible with non-water based adhesives.