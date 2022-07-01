The Groves Stacking Box makes space-saving storage and convenient access to valuable stone remnants safer and smarter. Create a collection of remnant inventory that seamlessly integrates with Remnant Radar and other popular smartphone locator apps.

Store stone remnants up to 29 inches high with lengths up to 10 feet

Stackable up to three units for efficient use of space

Forkliftable for stacking or easily maneuver with a pallet jack

Glue down rubber on base, one side and connection bars

Constructed with a hot dip galvanized finish

Fully collapsible for easy shipping, storage and transport