The Groves Stacking Box makes space-saving storage and convenient access to valuable stone remnants safer and smarter. Create a collection of remnant inventory that seamlessly integrates with Remnant Radar and other popular smartphone locator apps.

  • Store stone remnants up to 29 inches high with lengths up to 10 feet
  • Stackable up to three units for efficient use of space
  • Forkliftable for stacking or easily maneuver with a pallet jack
  • Glue down rubber on base, one side and connection bars
  • Constructed with a hot dip galvanized finish
  • Fully collapsible for easy shipping, storage and transport

 