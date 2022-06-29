LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, leading designer, marketer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, announces it has launched Enhance™, a curated collection of ‘enhanced’ looks and features that provide endless opportunities to design beyond limits. “Design is a work of passion where careful thought and planning takes place to achieve the right mix of form and functionality,” said Suzanne Zurfluh, director of design and trend, Emser Tile. “The ability to design beyond limits is at the heart of this collection. It represents an enhancement to our core line and ultimately the ability to enhance our customers’ projects with limitless options for one-of-a-kind designs. The market has been hungry for this kind of collection, and we are excited to deliver.”

The Enhance collection offers a vast selection of colors and styles making every installation as unique as its creator. While at the same time, the on-trend looks are designed to coordinate with one another to create cohesive and one-of-a-kind results. In addition, special features such as R11 Anti-Slip and EmGuard™ Anti-Microbial finishes elevate tile and stone’s inherent benefits. Take a look at a few examples from the extensive collection: