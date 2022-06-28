NEW YORK, NY -- Dr. Jean Rogers, senior managing director and global head of ESG at Blackstone, will take the Greenbuild stage on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Rogers has a longstanding career in sustainability, including founding and leading the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), a non-profit dedicated to optimizing U.S. capital markets by fostering disclosure of material sustainability information that meets investor needs and enhances public trust.

Rogers oversees Blackstone’s corporate ESG and asset management teams to advance all ESG initiatives and integration across portfolio companies.

Greenbuild will be celebrating its 20th anniversary from November 1st to 3rd at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit: https://informaconnect.com/greenbuild/keynotes/?_mc=em_GRB22_A_JeanRogersKeynote_062722_NO&utm_source=Eloqua&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=GRB22_A_JeanRogersKeynote_062722_NO.