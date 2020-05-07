Braxton-Bragg Adds Stain Proof by Dry-Treat to Cleaner/Sealer Lineup
Knoxville,TN-Braxton-Bragg has added the recently re-branded Stain Proof by Dry-Treat premium line of cleaners and sealers to its offerings. Dry-Treat makes 13 products, half of which are stone and masonry sealers and cleaners used for everything from the Sydney Opera House and Cowboys stadium to a homeowners shower or backsplash.
“Dry-Treat is a great fit for Braxton-Bragg because we both have a focus on product education,” said Rick Stimac, Braxton-Bragg CEO. “Both companies have sales staff with extensive stone knowledge.”