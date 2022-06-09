OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) is seeking stone industry professionals to serve on its Board of Directors. There are two seats open: Global and Restoration & Maintenance. Be part of the association that advances the stone industry. Nominate yourself, or someone you know who has the expertise and dedication to lead the NSI and its members. Nominations are due by Friday, July 15, 2022. Register here: https://associationdatabase.com/aws/MIA/input_form/display_form_01_show?&which_form=44193