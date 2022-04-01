Stone World magazine had the chance to talk with Elena Grant, the vice president of marketing for Taffy Event Strategies, about what people can expect at Coverings 2022.

"We are really excited about the show this year, we have some new programs and some old favorites on the show floor," said Grant. "We have the Coverings lounge where we are going to highlight some tennants that we have realy been focusing, including wellness and environment, outdoor living and outdoor living and how those all apply to Tile and Stone."

The full podcast can be listened to here: https://www.stoneworld.com/media/podcasts/2594-stone-world-magazine-podcasts/play/114-what-to-expect-at-coverings-2022