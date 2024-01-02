JACKSON, MS -- The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) welcomes Elena Grant as assistant executive director of marketing, communications and public relations. She joins a growing staff of industry professionals poised to take the association to the next level of leadership. Grant has more than 20 years of experience leading marketing initiatives, programs and operational enhancement strategies.

Prior to joining NTCA, Grant was the vice president of client services at Missio, and was previously the vice president of marketing and program at Taffy Event Strategies. In her role at Taffy Event Strategies, she worked closely with tile industry leaders to promote attendance and deliver content value at Coverings, the largest tile and stone trade show in North America.

“Many of our staff and volunteer leaders at NTCA have worked closely with Elena on Coverings throughout the years;” said Bart Bettiga, NTCA executive director. “We are thrilled she sees the potential of NTCA in growing our membership and promoting our programs. She shares with us a passion for the tile industry, and she is committed to supporting our initiatives and developing new strategies to take us to the next level.”

In this position, Grant will assume the role of publisher of TileLetter magazine and oversee all print and digital communications. She will also seek to expand the outreach of NTCA to promote membership to builders, designers and architects. Her team will support the NTCA training and education programs and promote attendance to these events around the country. She will also dedicate time supporting the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) to promote certification and participation in their educational programs. Reach Grant at Elena@tile-assn.com.

“I am thrilled to return to the heart of the tile and stone industry in this new role for NTCA,” said Grant. “I look forward to promoting and championing the incredible craftsmanship and innovation that define our industry.”