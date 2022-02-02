TREVISO, ITALY -- The path towards sustainability is a long and winding one, but for us at Lapitec it is a path worth travelling. This is why we have spent years evolving, in terms of technology and innovation, to promote not just a product, but an entire way of sustainable thinking. We have created a Sustainability Summary for you that encapsulates Lapitec’s green characteristics, its ethical approach, and all environmental protection certifications obtained.

Download the Sustainability Summary and discover Lapitec’s green side: https://mcusercontent.com/c56da5a559f2b67a2582379ce/files/4cf53f96-a8fd-b5b7-c68d-a3f6f89ad210/Lapitec_Sustainability_Summary.01.pdf