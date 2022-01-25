DALLAS, TX -- Dal-Tile Corporation is pleased to celebrate its 75th anniversary in January of 2022. The company has been known for over seven decades as the tile industry’s leader in design, quality, innovation and service.

“It is incredible how much our company has grown since 1947 when Robert Brittingham founded The Dallas Ceramic Company in a small quonset hut in Dallas, Texas,” said Matt Kahny, president, Dal-Tile Corporation. “From that simple beginning, we have grown into the largest tile and countertop company in the world, manufacturing products that range from 1-inch mosaics to 11-foot tall quartz slabs, and everything in between.”

“While so much has changed, we are proud to say that the fundamental values that made Dal-Tile great over the years have remained,” added Kahny. “Chief among these values is the spirit of our people — the loyalty, passion and commitment they have for Dal-Tile, our customers and each other. I am proud and humbled to help lead this amazing organization through its 75th year.”

What contributed to Dal-Tile’s success — In the words of Dal-Tile team members:

“Devotion. To the customer, to our team members, to our families, to the industry, to our communities and to our future” said Chris Rogers, Dal-Tile sales service center manager, Southwest Florida.

“Family. When I joined four decades ago, I became part of a huge group of great people who cared about each other like family. We were a family then and we still are a family now,” said Tena Boyd, senior manager community and employee engagement, Dal-Tile.

“Innovation. Our ability as a company to innovate, grow and respond to the changes in the industry has made us who we are,” said Mitch Iddings, Dal-Tile sales service center manager, San Francisco. “It is this spirit that has taken us from a family-owned business to a key part of a Fortune 500 Company and a multi-faceted industry leader.”