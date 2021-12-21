The ADW Core Bit is specifically made for Dekton, Neolith, Laminam and other Ultra Compact Surfaces. Certified and ready to core fast and provide life on the bit for all of your projects. The combo thread is also great as it can be used for both 1/2" gas and 5/8-11 machines.

Advantages:

Designed and certified for various UCS materials

Cuts Dekton, Neolith, Laminam and others

Combo 1/2" gas and 5/8-11 thread

Available in various sizes

Specifications: