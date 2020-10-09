Weha Weramic Porcelain Ceramic Core Bits are excellent for Dekton®, Lapitec®, Neolith®﻿, and other large format porcelain panels.

Available in CNC 1/2 Gas and 5/8-11 Thread

Weha Weramic Core bits have been designed specifically for large porcelain panel and Ultra compact sintered stone material such as Dekton®, Lapitec®, Neolith®, Laminam®, etc.

The Weha Weramic CNC porcelain and ceramic core bits work excellent on all CNC machines such as Breton®, Northwood®, Park Industries®, and other cnc machines.

The Weha 5/8-11 core bits work excellent on all ceramic products such as floor tile and wall tile.

The Weramic porcelain core bits have been built to core perfectly smooth, chip free holes on all thickness materials from 6mm - 30mm. With only a 2mm thick rim, these thin wall core bits will drill very clean and fast through porcelain and ceramic materials.

Weramic CNC 1/2 Gas Core Bits

Total length: 3 7/8"

Drilling depth: 1 7/8

1/2 Gas male CNC thread

Recommended RPM: between 1400-2800 rpm

Feed rate: between 3"-4" per minute

Sizes available: 1", 1 1/4", 1 3/8", 1 1/2", 2", 2 1/2", 3"





Weramic 5/8-11 Thread Core Bits

Wet or dry on material up to 6mm

Wet only for material thicker than 6mm

Total length: 3 1/8"

Drilling depth: 1 7/8

Recommended RPM: between 1600-2800 rpm

Sizes available: 1/2", 3/4",1", 1 1/8", 1 1/4", 1 3/8", 1 1/2", 1 3/4", 2", 2 1/4", 2 3/8", 2 1/2", 2 3/4", 3", 3 1/4", 3 1/2"

Non Core Bit sizes: 1/4", 3/16", 5/16", 3/8"