DALLAS, TX -- Recently, Daltile held the official grand opening event for its newest showroom, located in the trendy South Lamar area of Austin, Texas. Known for over 70 years as the tile industry’s leader in quality, innovation and service, Daltile is also widely-recognized as a big player in style and design, offering the fashion-driven, on-trend tile products that today’s interior designers, architects and homeowners are seeking. The brand’s newest 4,000+ square foot Austin showroom offers easy access to the hottest tile products for Austin’s interior designers and architects, many of whom office just moments away in Downtown Austin.

Austin Design Scene

“The design scene in Austin is really electric right now with a lot of new build residential and commercial construction happening as well as a constant stream of remodels,” said Katy Ebbert, manager of Daltile’s new Austin showroom and licensed interior designer with 20+ years’ experience in commercial and residential interior design. “Austin itself is so exciting and that energy flows right into our city’s design scene. Austin is a melting pot of people and artistic ideas. There is a constant exchange with everyone bringing fun, unique ideas to the table when it comes to design.”

Special “Austin” Touches

“The Austin design vibe is definitely unique,” said Brian Smith, senior marketing manager, Dal-Tile Corporation. “It’s kind of a funky, hippy, organic vibe. We nod to Austin’s personality with special features designed into our Austin studio location. As you enter our studio, you are greeted by a big tie-dyed tile wall, complete with the phrase, ‘Keep Design Weird’ in neon lights above the mosaic. Part of our studio is dedicated to outdoor design, where we prominently feature a favorite phrase of a well-known Austinite, ‘Alright, Alright, Alright.’ We have also transformed the front brick wall of our building outside into an impressive mural, designed and hand-painted by professional artist Daas. Daas took his original inspiration for the mural from Texas wildflowers and expressed this idea in a modern take that includes geometric tile shapes and perfectly reflects Austin’s unique flavor.”

What Else Daltile’s Showroom Offers

“We have designed our new Austin showroom to focus on our high-end products and showcase these tiles in a unique way,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile Corporation. “In addition to an easy-to-peruse showroom filled with product samples, our Austin studio features a generous number of vignettes throughout the showroom as well as story boards, flat lays and generous slices of product. Accessing take-with product samples is very easy for the interior designers, architects and homeowners who are visiting our studio.”

“Daltile has also designed this studio to be an extension of our customers’ business,” advised Thorn-Brooks. “We encourage our local designer and architect customers to bring their own clients into our showroom. Not only do we put all of the hottest tile looks right at the professionals’ fingertips, making it easy to help their clients select just the right tile, but the stylish atmosphere of our studio, complete with work tables and conference rooms, provides such an inspirational ambience for a meeting. Although this particular studio focuses on showcasing Daltile’s high-end products, our entire product line is accessible to choose from during a visit to the Austin studio. Any look, application and budget is easy to achieve with Daltile.”