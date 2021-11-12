AUSTIN, TX -- Architectural Surfaces, a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications, announced a strategic combination with Ceramic Matrix, a Florida-based distributor of tile, pavers, and slabs -- including stone, porcelain, and glass. The partnership will allow Ceramic Matrix to offer customers the same great products and service along with additional resources, including access to more natural stone and an established quartz product line with the ability to expand across existing facilities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ceramic Matrix to the Architectural Surfaces family,” said Patrick Dussinger, president of Architectural Surfaces. “We look forward to evolving together to bring customers improved access to phenomenal products, while providing increased capabilities that a national company can deliver. Central and South Florida are strategically important markets and we see the opportunity for strong growth.”

“Ceramic Matrix will continue to serve customers with superb products, service and people,” said Glen Chami, president of Ceramic Matrix. “We’ll also now have the added benefit of a strong national partner to help drive innovation and growth.”