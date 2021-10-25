WYOMISSING, PA – Terraçade is available from Glen-Gery Corporation, a part of Brickworks Limited of Australia. The product is the first-ever ceramic facade cladding system designed and created to appeal to both creative and practical applications.

“Today’s architects and designers are not only looking for advanced building solutions, but also stylish products that will make a statement,” said Mark Ellenor, president of Brickworks North America. “Driven by innovation, the new Terraçade system provides fire resistance, low-maintenance upkeep and design versatility to meet diverse architectural and design styles.”

The Terraçade system includes ceramic tiles offered in a broad range of colors and finishes, as well as, a wide array of accessories and system components to make installation quick and easy. The system meets strict performance standards with benefits that include:

Prefinished and colorfast: Terraçade tiles are engineered to not fade or change color to maintain life-long vibrancy.

High durability: Terraçade tiles are made from natural clay material for outstanding durability, maximum strength and impact resistance. The facade system can easily withstand all forms of extreme weather, from intense UV and heat, to heavy storms and freezing temperatures.

Safe: Terraçade tiles are made from non-combustible material.

Energy efficient: Terraçade tiles have a completely maintenance-free finish that is low carbon and energy efficient. Its sustainable material naturally assists with airflow and energy reduction.

Terraçade is a part of Glen-Gery’s innovative Wall Systems product category developed to give architects and builders endless design possibilities for any application, without any limitations.



