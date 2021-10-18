TROY, MI -- Founded in 1928 by the Stephenson family, Virginia Tile recently expanded to include a showroom in Troy, MI. In 2016, the company acquired two leading peers in the industry, ISC Surfaces and RBC Tile and Stone, to become a leading tile distributor in the Midwest.

Today, Virginia Tile has established itself as a premier provider of porcelain, ceramic, stone, glass, metal and mosaic design solutions. In select regions, Virginia Tile also provides resilient flooring and woodworking products. The company now serves customers in 14 states from two hub redistribution centers in Livonia, MI, and Kansas City, KS.

An official opening gala was held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 to welcome its customers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a cocktail reception – complete with entertainment. Guests had the opportunity to tour the new showroom and warehouse at the Troy, MI, location.