LIVONIA, MI -- With the debut of its branding refresh, Virginia Tile has initiated the next phase in its strategic growth plan. The strategic plan, which began last fall with the opening of Virginia Tile’s flagship location in Troy, MI, has been followed by a new showroom in Kansas City, KS, in June 2022, and most recently, a new 50,000-square-foot showroom, warehouse and contractor service center in Elk Grove, IL. Additionally, the rollout of a redesigned logo, tagline, websites and social media strategy re-enforces the brand that is already extremely well-known in the design community.

Most recently, the design distributor has launched an expansive social media campaign and implemented several new software programs to improve brand communication. “Redefining our corporate identity has allowed us to continue focusing on creating a more unified experience for all,” said Sean Cilona, director of marketing and product. “By rejuvenating our brand, we have given everyone a fresh look at who we are and what we stand for.”

To further drive brand recognition and consistency, all merchandising tools including sample tiles, displays, architectural binders and other media have been updated with the new design and placed in dealer and professional locations. The branding refresh and growth plans will continue to roll out over the next few months. Be sure to visit the new website, virginiatile.com, and follow Virginia Tile on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more.

Virginia Tile’s revised logo features a classic black-and-white color scheme. The simple yet bold change has improved corporate-wide consistency in print and digital display. The company’s new visionary tagline “Design That Shapes Living” articulates the company’s unique design philosophy and inspires customers to think about tile in an entirely new way. The updated logo and tagline are showcased on the company’s new website, which launched in 2021.

“The modern look resonates with our target audience and the shift in messaging delivers a more personal touch,” said Cilona. “Additionally, the improved functionality of our website and our expanded social presence has allowed us to connect with customers in even more ways than before.”

Virginia Tile’s expansive social media campaign started with the creation of 17 Facebook store pages, each representing a Virginia Tile showroom. The campaign will continue to develop over the next several months with plans to increase local promotions and social engagement.