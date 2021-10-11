Combining precision craftsmanship and a compact design, along with the durability and performance that have made Comandulli famous, the Omega Pencil features two individual calibrators at the top and front of the machine that square off the edge before profiling. Additionally, there are 11 oscillating heads that provide a fast and smooth polish. The result delivers unrivaled speed and productivity, even for today’s most demanding facilities. What makes this machine even more impressive though is its friendly and easy-to-use touch screen. For more information on the Omega Pencil, contact Comandulli North America.