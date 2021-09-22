Since the start of the pandemic, we have been observing that people are investing in their homes. Whether it is kitchen and bath remodels or new patio pavers and enhanced outdoor living areas, homeowners are spending money to elevate their living spaces. Because, let’s face it, that’s where we have been spending all of our time. With this said, designers, fabricators and manufacturers have been busier than ever to meet this demand.

So, what are the latest styles or trends in stone and tile design? We talked to several leading industry experts to get their thoughts, and they all shared similar observations.

While white, beige and gray are still a “go-to” to create soothing and chic backgrounds, people are gravitating to saturated colors, decorative patterns and textured surfaces to create more interest. All those we spoke to said that shades of blues and greens are rising in popularity, as well as floral and geometric designs. On the stone side, quartzites have become all the rage. They not only are beautiful, but they provide the necessary durability for kitchen countertops and bathroom vanities.

As you click through this eMagazine, you will find numerous examples of these tile and stone trends, as well as many more. If you would like to share examples of some of the latest trends you are finding from your clients, we are always excited to hear from you. Email me at richinellij@bnpmedia.com.



