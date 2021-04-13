Happy New Year! I think most of us would agree that we are thankful to have 2020 come to a close. What a year it has been. Hopefully better times are on the horizon for 2021. The one thing that looks promising to me so far is that manufacturers of stone, tile and alternative surface materials have been working continuously throughout the pandemic to produce new and exciting products to provide design inspiration. You can view a sampling of the latest introductions in our Product Showcase beginning on page 39 of this issue.

While manufacturers and distributors have remained open for the most part, protocols and processes have changed for the safety of their employees and customers. During these uncertain times, they realize customers might not want to come in person to a showroom. As a result, many companies have updated their websites and are offering other digital tools to make it easier to view products online. The virtual showroom has now become more popular than ever before. We reached out to several leading manufacturers and distributors to see what they had to say about working in the “new norm.” To read their response, turn to page six of this issue.

And lastly, we bring you our annual kitchen and bath focus, starting on page 16. No matter what the design style, stone, tile and alternative surface products are being used with flair to create warm, inviting and functional living spaces. Now more than ever are homeowners looking for a space that provides comfort, as well as beauty.