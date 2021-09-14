MISSISSAUGA, ON -- M-D PRO, a division of M-D Building Products, brings innovation to the forefront with the new M-D Multi-Floor underlayment system for floating floor applications.

With its ability to be used under all floating floor surface materials such as laminate, hardwood, carpet and luxury vinyl, M-D Multi-Floor provides a durable subfloor preparation that helps to manage moisture and create a comfortable indoor environment.

M-D Multi-Floor can be installed both on-grade and below-grade, as well as over concrete and plywood substrates, and saves installers time as it does not require fasteners. The underlayment also features elastic spring technology with its unique stud design. The studs act like a spring, which allows for dynamic compression when walked on and release when pressure is removed, thus delivering a comfortable walking surface. It is the same stud design that also offers sound deadening properties.

“We are excited to be able to release a new product that complements our traditional flooring transition line.” Julia Vozza, director of marketing shares. “We always seek to provide versatility and function and look to products that can be used in different applications, so we can meet the broadest spectrum of needs. The installer is never limited when picking up an M-D or M-D Pro innovation. This is true value that is easy to sell; distributors and retailers alike can be proud to have a versatile product like this in their arsenal.”

“I already placed my stocking order,” said Bernard Contant, sales manager at Prosol Distribution Inc. “It is a great complementary product to have in our lineup and just one SKU can be used with so many different flooring materials.”

M-D Pro is now taking orders for the M-D Multi-Floor and product is available for immediate shipment. The installer market should begin to see the product at their local distributors in Canada and the U.S as of September 2021.