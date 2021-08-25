The annual Natural Stone Institute Auction is going hybrid; "LIVE and virtual" for 2021. This means that attendees can participate LIVE on-site, as part of the Cleveland Study Tour, OR virtually, via a streaming broadcast viewed upon their devices from anywhere. During the LIVE portion, remote virtual attendees will be able to place live bids in real-time with the onsite bidders! This members-only benefit auction is a great way to showcase your products and raise money for the Natural Stone Foundation.

Pre-event Mobile Bidding opens Monday, September 6th. These items are identified by category at the bottom of each item listing. Register now and be ready to place your mobile or live onsite bids.

The LIVE event is scheduled for Monday, September 13th. The time schedule is below. Save the date and join us!

Mobile pre-event bidding opens Monday September 6th at 12:00 pm ET and closes Monday September 13th at 7:30 pm ET.

LIVE auction for both in-person and remote attendees via the Livestream kicks off Monday September 13th at 8:00 pm. (Remote attendees may begin login at 7:45)

Scroll down to preview some of the great items that will be offered during our Mobile pre-event Bidding and LIVE auction.

Note: new items will be added frequently. Register now and receive important reminders and updates when new items are added.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Natural Stone Foundation – the charitable arm of the Natural Stone Institute – which provides a funding mechanism for key industry initiatives.

Thank you. We look forward to your attendance!