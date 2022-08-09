OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) encourages members to donate to this year’s auction, which will take place live on Monday, September 12, 2022 during the Bluestone Study Tour, with an online silent auction September 5th to 12th. All proceeds will benefit the Natural Stone Foundation.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Bluestone Study Tour are still available. To register and to learn more about sponsoring the welcome package, receptions, team building event, transportation or closing reception, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education-and-events/events/calendar-of-events/2022-bluestone-study-tour/.