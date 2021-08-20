While it might not have been quite the crowd of exhibitors and attendees that typically fill the expo floor, Coverings 2021 was certainly still a successful show. After having to reschedule last year’s event in New Orleans, LA, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coverings greeted industry members at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from July 7 to 9, 2021. With more than 300 exhibitors, including an international presence, and a steady stream of visitors throughout the three days, a positive vibe carried in the convention hall.

Members of the stone and tile industries all shared similar sentiments – it felt good to be back to an in-person event to see old friends and meet new customers. Large displays of beautiful stone and tile collections were prominently displayed, and the machinery area drew crowds to watch the equipment in action. Additionally, Coverings 2021 featured numerous lines of tooling and accessories, as well as products for the installation and maintenance of stone and tile.

“The joy is infectious,” said Ally Jenkins, director of marketing at Taffy Event Strategies, the management company for Coverings, on the first morning. “It’s going to be a successful show.”

In addition to product displays, live product demonstrations and educational sessions were held throughout the show’s duration. Moreover, ceremonies were held for both the Coverings Installation and Design (CID) Awards and Rock Stars recognition. The 2020 winners were also honored, since there was not a live event last year.

Also new this year, Coverings co-located with the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), and featured extended show hours. Show management explained that longer daily hours of Coverings 2021 provided show-goers the ability to maximize their experiences each day.

Next year, Coverings heads to the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from April 5 to 8, 2022.