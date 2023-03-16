As we enter March, I feel surrounded by a buzz of activity. My trip to Las Vegas for The International Surface Event (TISE) was the start of my traveling for 2023, and I could not ask for a better launching point. There was definitely an energetic vibe at the show, and actually, Las Vegas in general since the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and the NAHB International Builders’ Show were held simultaneously. There were people and lines everywhere – a positive indicator that we are getting back to pre-pandemic conditions. Another promising sign was that most exhibitors I spoke with seemed happy. While some express concern of what might be down the pipeline, currently business is good for most.

To hear more about our experience at TISE/StonExpo/TilExpo, listen to the wrap-up podcast Jason and I recorded, which can be found in this edition. Also, be sure to check our websites regularly for stories on some of the highlights.

Attending industry events is also exciting for me because I have the opportunity to chat with longtime friends, reconnect with ones I have not seen in quite some time and meet new people. From these conversations, as well as attending the educational sessions and product demonstrations, I always come back home with a number of new story ideas that I hope will be beneficial to our followers.

By the time this eMagazine is deployed, I will be just returning from Valencia, Spain, where I attended Cevisama. I am always appreciative of Tile of Spain for inviting me to be a part of their Passport to Creativity tour. Look for a full report soon. Next, I will be heading to Orlando for Coverings and then Salt Lake City, UT, followed by Portland, OR, for two of our Stone Industry Education events, which we organize with the Natural Stone Institute.

I am looking forward to all my scheduled events. I hope to see some familiar faces, and meet new ones. If you do run into me, do not hesitate to share any story ideas, new products or other editorial suggestions you might have. We are always looking for new content and ways to serve our followers better.