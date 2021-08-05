DALTON, GA -- As cybercriminals continue to threaten consumers and businesses across the nation, the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) will be hosting a webinar on Friday, August 6, to provide members with important information surrounding all facets of addressing cyber threats from awareness to prevention and response.

Hosted by Lewis Davis, WFCA’s senior director of technology and research, Jeff King, WFCA’s legal counsel, and Stacy Eickhoff, senior vice president of risk strategies, the webinar will focus on cybersecurity best practices and defenses to protect small businesses from cyberattacks and what to do if you are attacked. The key areas discussed will include:

Are there legal ramifications if my data is hacked?

What rights do I have if my customers info is hacked?

What resources are available if I am hacked?

What is phishing?

What is ransomware?

How can I prevent an attack?

Can I prepare for a hack?

Online registration is open now. The webinar is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. (ET) and will run approximately 60 minutes. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.