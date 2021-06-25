CHARLESTOWN, MA -- Artaic recently opened a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Charlestown, MA, in the Biscuit Building on the Schrafft's City Center Campus. The manufacturer of custom tile mosaics now has its design studio, manufacturing operation and warehouse consolidated to make creating mosaics faster and easier than ever. It has a one-stop-shop for all things mosaic.

To schedule a private “Toast and Tour” of Artaic’s new office with members of the management team and founder and CEO Ted Acworth, contact natalia.gordon@artaic.com.