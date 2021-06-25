From June 16 to 18, 2021 the show floor at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center once again came alive as this year’s edition of The International Surface Event (TISE) : SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo was finally able to take place. While it was on a smaller scale do to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the overall vibe was positive. Exhibitors and attendees alike were grateful to reunite with their industry friends and peers.

The StonExpo area of the exhibition was often buzzing with activity. Many machinery manufacturers were on-hand, offering demonstrations of their fabrication equipment. From large CNC stoneworking centers and sawjets to digital templating systems, the latest in technology was on display.

Moreover, manufacturers of management software programs, distributors of tooling and accessories, installation and maintenance products, and material handling equipment had a presence on the show floor. The consensus among exhibitors was that those in attendance came with a purpose and intent to invest in a particular product.

“The people here are here because they need to be,” said Ellie Jensen, marketing manager of CMS North America. “That’s better for us.”

“The first three hours we got several new leads, which is good,” said Michele Ragno, vice president of sales, stone division, at Intermac. “The show is better than we expected.”

In addition, to the nearly 200 exhibiting brands, TISE 2021 also offered three days of educational sessions, conveniently located on the expo floor. The show also sponsored the “Best Of” awards. For StonExpo, the following companies were recognized:

Stone Profit Systems – Jobsite App Mobile App

Comandulli – Athena, a single-head versatile edge-polishing machine

Blick Industries – Suction Cups with advanced top pad

“It was great to connect in-person and StonExpo was a high energy event,” said Jim Hieb, executive vice president and CEO of the Natural Stone Institute. “We are super excited to come back next year. Look for more natural stone suppliers than ever in the Natural Stone Pavilion.”

In addition to the in-person event, TISE implemented a hybrid virtual experience, the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition, sponsored by Mannington, offering virtual attendees the same education and demonstration content, connection to the Vegas attendees, exhibitor product sourcing, as well as live updates and interviews from the show floor by the TISE Tv crew.

TISE will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during its regularly scheduled time in 2022. The exhibition is scheduled for February 1 to 3, 2022