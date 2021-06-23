LAS VEGAS – The post event results match the feel of The International Surface Event (TISE) this Juneas SURFACES I StonExpo/Marmomac I TileExpo re-emerge to create an event full of connection, innovation, and intention for the floor covering,stone,and tile industries.The more intimate June event gathered a dense professional crowd whose purpose was clearly to connect with their fellow industry professionals, source products from over190exhibiting brands, and get back to networking throughout the exhibit hall.

In addition to the in-person event, TISE implemented a hybrid virtual experience, the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition, sponsored by Mannington,offering virtual attendees the same education and demonstration content, connection to the Vegas attendees, exhibitor product sourcing, as well as live updates and interviews from the show floor by the TISE Tv Crew.“SURFACES was great! We experienced such a positive feeling from everyone involved. Kudos to Informa for officially opening up our industry! I can’t wait to see what is in store for 2022!”~ Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association“The NationalTile Contractors Association and Ceramic Tile Education booth was very busy and we were so appreciative for the opportunity TISE provided for us to get back together again in person. The value of in-person networking and engagement was on full display!” ~ Bart Bettiga, Executive Director, National Tile Contractors Association.“It was great to connect in-person and StonExpo was a high energy event! We are super excited to come back next year! Look for more natural stone suppliers than ever in the NaturalStone Pavilion.” ~Jim Hieb, Executive Vice President & CEO, Natural Stone Institute



The June experience had several unique differentiators from the previously held TISE events. One key difference was the TISE Live Main Stage and the TISE Live Demo Stage, sponsored by MAPEIand Floor Covering Installer Magazine. TISE converted the popular CONVERGE education and Design & Installation Hub (DISH)programming into 30-minute hot-topic sessions and demonstration sright on the show floor. Attendees received this education as an inclusion with their June exhibits pass; future attendees should note this programming will continued to be added value to their event passes. Topics covered everything from increasing the quality of your workforce to charging the worth of your installers, marketing strategies using podcasts and celebrity design stories to technical sessions on producing quality work and meeting standards. Industry professionals interested in watching the TISE Live Main Stage and TISE Live Demo Stage presentations may still request access to the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition (sponsored by Mannington) and watch all of the programming OnDemand.



Another great revision for the June event was an opportunity for TISE to kick-off the National Installer of the Year Semi-Finals Competition produced in conjunction with CFI and sponsored by Mohawk and ProInstaller Magazine. Sixteen finalists in the resilient and carpet categories were selected prior to the event and competed live on the show floor. 8 finalists were chosen at the end of day 2 and will compete against each other at TISE 2022 to vie for the National Installer of the Year title. Congratulations to all the contestants.View the competition updates and the awards presentation and winner interviews by requesting access to the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition. Plan to join the finalists next February 1-3 in Las Vegas as they compete for the National Installer of the Year title.



The over 190 exhibiting companies covered all aspects of the floor covering, stone, and tile industries, 18beingfirst-time exhibitors offering new products and services to the industry.Notable exhibitors for SURFACES were Mohawk Industries who made the last stop of their Momentum Roadshow at TISE 2021, new product launches by Karndean andJohnson Hardwoods, plus a host of other new SPC and flooring options throughout the exhibit hall. Gripping attendees with exciting exhibitor features at StonExpo/Marmomac were new quarry products by Best Cheer Stone, equipment and tool presentations by BACA and BB Industries, as well as a great line-upof stone, quarry, and service providers in the Natural Stone pavilion and the Marmomac International Stone Pavilion. TileExpo saw incredible products from Arizona Tile and Emser Tile, plus American Olean / Daltile / Marazzi who presented virtually for 2021. Launched during the virtual event was the TISE 2021 Product Look book -to view it, request accesst o the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition.Plus, watch soon in the TISE Live Virtual Event as TISE will reveal the winners of the Best of Awards 2021 for SURFACES, sponsored by Floor Covering News, and Best of Awards 2021 for StonExpo/Marmomac, TileExpo and Best of Products 2021, sponsored by Floor Trends, Stone World, Tile Magazine, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design and Floor Covering Installer Magazines.Save the Date 2022Save the date for The International Surface Event 2022scheduled to be held February 1-3, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Get notified when registration open sthis September.For information about The International Surface Event, visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com