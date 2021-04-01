This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Marazzi presents Oltre, a new wood-effect porcelain stoneware with a minimalist warmth. It looks as if it were created by nature, but is actually a sophisticated industrial product, a concentrate of the latest premium technologies, including the Puro Marazzi Antibacterial treatment.
