A collection of some of the newest introductions for the fabrication process. These items range from vacuum pods, digital technology, router bits and saw blades.

Better Vacuum Cups (BVC)

BVC Group Inc. offers the SS40300 narrow sink rail cup. This is not just for support. This BVC product comes with the legendary holding power of Better Vacuum Cups Inc and is great for small vanities. As in the name, SS40300 is a 40mm x 300mm narrow cup at 105mm height. Decrease spoil, along with set-up times, while your feed speeds are increased to give you more production out of your CNC.

www.Greenbvc.com

Blick Industries

Designed around the industry’s most popular sinks (Kohler 2209, 2210, 2211), the Vanity Sink Suction Cup Kits from Blick Industries create the ideal layout for creating vanities of varying sizes and shapes. The symmetrical design allows the Vanity Sink Suction Cups to be used on both sides of the sink bowl, allowing for easy and quick positioning. A 75 x 300 mm Core Drill Support allows CNC machines to core drill out the faucet holes all the way through, eliminating the need to chip out cores by hand, risking blowout. Narrow, difficult to hold regions of workpieces, such as front edges on bowl hole cutouts are supported by the 40 x 150 x 300 mm Suction Cup supports. Sink cutouts can be automatically lowered after routing to provide clearance for profiling and polishing with the Sink Dropper (optional). The Vanity Sink Suction Cup Kit optimizes your machine’s ability to consistently fabricate vanity tops.

www.blickindustries.com

Groves

The Miter Up 200 was designed to help fabricators fabricate perfect laminations for miter and rabbet joints on natural and cultured stone. Its innovative ergonomic design allows you to work with the countertop surface facing up, which eliminates kneeling or bending to observe the alignment of the joint. Fabricators can clearly see and precisely adjust the fit and finish quickly and easily in a fraction of the time; cutting labor costs while improving productivity. For long jobs, it also eliminates the need for a second person to help hold the front apron in place while clamping it into place. Miter Up kits are available in lengths of 6 feet, (with 3 L-clamps), 7 and 8 feet (with 4 L-clamps), and 10 feet (with 5 L-clamps).www.grovesglassandstone.com

Laser Products Industries

With more than 6,000 systems sold worldwide, the LT-2D3D Laser Templator from Laser Products Industries (LPI) helps fabricators complete more jobs per day with greater accuracy and efficiency than ever before. Setup only takes a few minutes – no need to clear or remove existing countertops – just point and click. The company’s renowned software is designed to be extremely intuitive – CAD experience is not required. Quickly shoot any horizontal and vertical job, and then finish your file with overhangs, edge and corner profiles, sink and appliance cutouts, backsplashes and much more all onsite. Send jobsite photos, estimates, customer sign-offs and even CNC-ready files back to the shop directly from the jobsite. Each system includes two software licenses for use in the field and back at the shop, hard shell carry case with rollers, full slate of accessories, lightweight tripod with carrying case, online and onsite training, and world-class warranty service and loaner program. LPI is a true U.S. company proudly supporting American-made products and employees for more than 25 years.

www.laserproductsus.com

Marmoelettromeccanica

You asked for it and we responded with HYPER-Z, reports Marmoelettromeccanica. Be surprised by the efficiency of a wisely designed tool. An unheard of feed rate: up to 20,000 mm/min (800ipm). The tooling manufacturer reveals the secret: 34 holes designed specifically for lubrication and material discharge. A unique mixture of various grain size diamonds expertly designed to give the best performance. Superb hardness of the mixture of sintered metals that reach up to 600 Vickers. Marmoelettromeccanica has revealed the four secrets that make up the tool: tenacious, aggressive, non-deformable, silent, durable and suitable for all natural and engineered materials.

www.marmoelettro.it

Stone Boss

Panther Finger Bits, available from Stone Boss, are high-speed finger bits excellent for all types of granite and engineered stone. These fast-cutting bits can run at 5500-6000 rpm with a feed rate of approximately 15 to 20 inches/min, depending on stone type.

www.stoneboss.com

Zenesis

New Z-Series diamond tools from Zenesis are extremely high-quality products at surprisingly affordable prices. • Zenesis Z-Core stone core bits are designed to go through all natural and engineered stones effortlessly. The turbo segments cut clean and fast. Added brazed diamonds outside the barrel prevent binding in the hole. Brazed diamonds on the inside make core extraction easy. Great dry or wet. • Zenesis Z-Turbo blades are designed for the discriminating professional. New Z pattern turbo rim greatly reduces chipping. • Zenesis Z-Pattern bridge saw blades tested best for CNC and robo saws. Patented Zenesis pattern diamond segments guarantee supreme quality and consistency from beginning to end. 18mm segments deflect less when miter cutting than mega segment blades and still give long life. General Tool put the challenge to its engineers to create more affordable products without sacrificing the quality that Zenesis is known for.

us.zenesistechnology.com