The secret to making a place unique and exclusive lies in the details. Part of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux collection, Villa Korta Katarina stands on the coast in the picturesque seaside town of Orebić in Croatia. This spellbinding spot in breathtaking natural surroundings is owned by American philanthropists Lee and Penny Anderson, who bought it after falling in love with the area. After more than a decade of planning, they finally realized their dream of creating a beautifully balanced blend of exclusive luxury, outstanding gourmet cuisine and exceptional wine.

Margraf marble has been used in this striking setting to embellish the interior of the main building. The eye-catching, majestic flooring in the lobby is made of Botticino Classico that is given an antique finish by a special etching and brushing technique. The material is adorned with fine inlaid floral decorations made of Verde Alpi, Giallo Reale Rosato, Rosso Asiago, Nero Marquinia, and Dark Emperador.

Marie Meko (Allied ASID member) of Gabberts Design Studio is behind the living area and the eight suites, each of which is different. They were designed individually and feature unique details, bespoke finishes and the classic style of distinctive solid fireplaces made of Crema Marfil and Bianco Venezia marble.

The combination of marble’s unique properties and an unparalleled design, consulting and laying service mean that Margraf can play a crucial role as a strategic partner for international architects, interior designers and contractors who want to create not just peerless buildings but highly distinctive, exclusive developments.

Technical details

Location: Orebić, Croatia

Association: Relais & Châteaux

Owners: Lee and Penny Anderson

Interior design: Marie Meko (Allied ASID member) - Gabberts Design Studio

Contractor: Alfaplan Gradenje d.o.o.

Quantity and types of Margraf marble used:

Floors and walls (thickness 2 cm) – antique finish produced with a special marble etching and brushing technique:

- 100 m² of Botticino Classico flooring with inlaid floral decorations (Verde Alpi, Giallo

Reale Rosato, Rosso Asiago, Nero Marquinia, and Dark Emperador)

- 80 m² of Botticino Classico and Verde Alpi on the walls

Solid fireplaces: Three made of Bianco Venezia and two made of Crema Marfil