Luxury living with porcelain slabs on the French Riviera

A gem on the French Riviera, the peninsula of Saint Jean Cap Ferrat is a tiny paradise of lush vegetation which has also been historically chosen for its peace and quiet as an oasis for luxury residences. Set amid the soft green hills and benefiting from the local mild climate is one of the most recently built private villas designed by Tino Brambilla and Enrico Corti of Studio TE.

The Brambilla-Corti partnership, the former an architect and the latter an interior designer, has given rise to a project where every element — both functional and decorative — is devised and selected with use and style in mind. Evoking a sophisticated taste, it is above all light that dominates the entire house — flooding in through the gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea and then reflected onto the large polished marble-look surfaces employed throughout the interior design. From flooring to wall cladding, Laminam Calacatta Oro Venato Lucidato slabs from the I Naturali series have been used continuously across the living room and bedroom settings, as well as in the bathrooms and the kitchen. The material was applied in a book-matched fashion, where the veining joins to perfection down the middle.

Outside, the use of Laminam Calacatta Oro Venato Lucidato slabs continues, but in a matte finish, which provides a slip-resistance surface. Large slabs were employed for the patio floor. The beautiful white pieces maintain a consistent aesthetic in the villa’s overall posh design. The result is a domestic space that is in harmony with nature.